As CES 2023 is getting closer, Intel has not released 13th-generation processors leaking more and more. The fastest laptop processor i9-13980HX, which was revealed by foreign media in December, appeared earlier in the Geekbench database. The running score can be said to be quite amazing. Compared with AMD’s latest flagship processor Ryzen 9 7950X, it is only 4% lower, which means that the notebook version is about to catch up with the current strongest processor of its competitors.



Image source: Wccftech

The performance of the fastest laptop processor i9-13980HX is only 4% slower than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Recently, in the Geekbench database, a MSI Raider GE78HX notebook computer score appeared. The processor on this machine is exactly the i9-13980HX that Intel is expected to launch. This machine will have 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. A total of 24 cores and 32 threads, just like the desktop version of the Core i9-13900K.

There is also a 36MB L3 cache, and the highest clock speed will reach 5.6GHz, which is 600MHz more than the previous generation Core i9-12950HX and Core i9-12900HX. It is a pity that the specification sheet does not disclose which graphics card is used for this match. No surprise, it should be the RTX 40 series high-end independent graphics card. Such a fast processor is unlikely to be matched with the RTX 30 series.

The operating system used in the test is Windows 11 Pro, and 32GB of memory. The single-core score is 2097 points, and the multi-core score is 22062 points:



It can also be confirmed from the figure below that the i9-13980HX overclocking clock can indeed run as fast as 5.6GHz:



According to the table of foreign media VideoCardz, the performance of Core i9-13980HX is currently the best of Intel’s 13th generation notebook processor, compared with the competitor AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, it is only about 4% less:



It is worth noting that there was another ROG trix G634JZ notebook computer launched by ASUS before, equipped with i9-13980HX processor, but the results were not as bright as MSI this time, which is actually not surprising, because each brand , The power and heat dissipation design of the laptop are different, so the test results are different. It seems that the MSI Raider GE78HX did a good job in the heat dissipation part, so it ran such a high score:



So overall, in terms of performance scores, Core i9-13980HX should be faster than Core i7-13700K and Ryzen 9 7900X, but I don’t know about power consumption, and the price of laptops will basically not be too cheap , probably $3,000 to $4,000.

There are only a few days left before CES 2023. For friends who intend to buy more laptops, it is recommended to take it slow. Although it may take another month or two to go on sale after the release, in view of the desktop version of the Raptor Lake-S series I think it’s worth the wait.

Source: VideoCardz