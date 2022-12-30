The annual Guangzhou Auto Show finally officially opened. At this auto show, Wei brand brought a new six-seat flagship SUV modelBlue Mountainand the true appearance of this car has finally been exposed.

In the previous declaration, the front face shape of Weipai Lanshan caused great controversy. Most netizens thought it was very ugly. In the end, Weipai officials urgently invited users to co-create it. The latest design results were unveiled this time.

Previously declared front face

Specifically, its front style is more sci-fi and simple, the main part is a closed style, and the lower part is a trapezoidal air intake grille. At the same time, it also uses the very popular split lamp group. The LED daytime running lights on the left and right sides are sharp in shape and large The lamp group presents an inverted “L” shape, which is relatively novel.

It has to be said that compared with the previous styling, the new front face after co-creation has indeed improved a lot, and it has a taste of new forces, which makes people look forward to its market performance.

This car is a plug-in hybrid mid-to-large six-seat SUV, which is obviously based on the ideal L8 and Wenjie M7.Its length, width and height are 5105/1985/1800mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3050mm. It is positioned as a medium and large SUV.

It can be seen that this car adopts the shape of a standard SUV, and the overall design is relatively tough. One of the waistlines runs from the front to the rear, and there are two other folded lines on the door panel, which is quite powerful. In addition, the car is also equipped with hidden doors The handle and petal-shaped rim create a sense of fashion.

In terms of the rear, the new car is full of layers, and adopts a penetrating taillight design. The light sources on the left and right sides present a “Y” shape, which has good recognition.

As for its interior, according to previously exposed spy photos,Among them, the console is equipped with an integrated screen, which is a bit like the same model as Ideal ONE.At the same time, the car also uses a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in light-colored leather, which is full of texture, and it is suspected to use a gear lever.

Interior spy photos

The power system is its biggest highlight. It will be equipped with 1.5T+DHT+P4 series-parallel hybrid technology. The engine can output a maximum of 154 horsepower. Under WLTC working conditions,The car’s comprehensive cruising range exceeds 1200 kilometersWLTC comprehensive fuel consumption performance is 0.75L/100km.