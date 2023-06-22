Breel Embolo found guilty of making threats

Breel Embolo is said to have repeatedly threatened a group of young people during an argument five years ago. The criminal court in Basel sentenced Embolo to a conditional fine on Thursday. Embolo himself did not appear at the opening of the verdict.

Loved by the fans, less by the judiciary: Breel Embolo.

Gareth Bumstead / Reuters

The criminal court in Basel found Swiss football striker Breel Embolo guilty of “multiple threats” on Thursday. The judge sentenced Embolo to a conditional fine of 45 daily rates of CHF 3,000. In addition, he must pay for the costs of the proceedings.

