Fans celebrate the launch of the new Final Fantasy video game

The latest episode of the iconic Japanese video game series “Final Fantasy” went on sale today, a moment highly anticipated by fans of its spectacular graphics and intricate storylines, and which could boost PlayStation 5 sales. “Final Fantasy XVI”, the latest installment of one of the world‘s best-known video game franchises, with more than 173 million copies sold in total according to its publisher Square Enix, is available only on the Sony console.

In Tokyo, Naoto Nishimori, 37, who came to buy a copy before going to work, explains that he has played all the titles in the series.

He was happy when he learned that producer Naoki Yoshida, famous for breathing new life into Final Fantasy XIV, had been chosen to produce the new game, with a darker and more adult atmosphere, inspired by the series “Game of Thrones” “When I saw it my hopes rose, I’ve been looking forward to ‘the new game,'” he said, also praising its next-gen graphics.

Yuan, a 21-year-old student who did not want to give his last name, said its dark atmosphere makes it “particularly attractive.”

In Seoul, South Korea, fans also came to buy the game, such as 23-year-old Jo Young-min, who hopes it will be a success because “Japanese culture is very popular, and also because Final Fantasy already has a enthusiastic fan base.”

A free day to play

The game was released in 1987 and is a Japanese RPG (role playing game) institution, with 16 numbered main episodes but also dozens of other titles in various genres (combat, racing,…).

Originally released on Nintendo’s first console, its developers migrated ten years later to the PlayStation, whose CD media offered greater storage capacity than Nintendo cartridges while also allowing the franchise to attract a new audience. .

Final Fantasy games are famous for their constant renewal, evolving over the decades from 2D turn-based battles to real-time showdowns.

Otani, a 36-year-old Japanese civil servant who only wanted to give his last name, said he had taken a day off so he could play Final Fantasy XVI.

“The graphics are gorgeous, the story is moving, so I stood in line to buy it the day it was released,” he explained.

Daniel Ahmad of analyst firm Niko Partners told AFP that the release of this new episode, the preview of which received positive reception, could help “drive PS5 sales growth over the next month.”

The Japanese giant’s console was launched in November 2020, but its production was affected by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions related to covid-19..

© Agence France-Presse





