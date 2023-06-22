Power station bargain in the test: Warmount’s G600 until the end of June for only 252 euros

If you need electricity far away from sockets, for example on a camping holiday, you can use a power station. The portable batteries also provide juice for small and large devices when you are on the go, thanks to the connection for 230 volt consumers and the integrated solar generator. Some power stations even offer an output of over 1500 watts, with which you can even operate power-hungry devices such as a hair dryer, electric hedge trimmers or a kettle. With some devices, however, only a short-term support of higher power is required, since only the starting current is higher here. A look at the peak performance is sufficient here. In any case, power stations ensure the temporary power supply in the event of a power failure or on a camping holiday. And nothing stands in the way of a beach party either.

A good companion here is the Warmounts G600. In addition to the neat and high-quality workmanship and its compactness, it impresses above all with the currently very low purchase price of 252 Euro with the Coupon BGTSHD005. The following test report shows what the model can do and whether we can recommend it. We received our test device from Banggood.

Design & Equipment



The Warmounts G600 comes in a stylish silver-grey metal case. It is rounded at the long edges and leaves a high-quality impression. In order to protect the device when it is parked, rubber is attached on the underside. But they also ensure a stable stand, so that the G600 does not slip so easily.

There is a gray plastic handle on the top for carrying the power station. This is also possible, since the model is not too heavy at 6.6 kg and is still mobile enough. A spring always brings the handle back to the flat position, but it still lies on top so that you can’t put anything there. In the past we have sometimes criticized this with power stations, but we refrain from doing so here. Because the housing dimensions of 286 × 158 × 150 mm are so narrow that you cannot put much there anyway. With these dimensions, it also seems surprisingly handy to us and is even smaller than power stations, such as the EBL MP500 (test report), which has less capacity and therefore supposedly less space.

The versatile connections are housed on the side. On the left, there is a USB-C port with power delivery of up to 100 watts, three USB-A ports, four 12-volt DC round plugs and a 12-volt cigarette lighter. On the right side, the G600 offers two AC connections with EU plugs. Other power stations such as the EBL MP500 (test report) are worse off with only one Schuko socket. The ventilation slots are on the right side of the case. Unfortunately, there are no rubber covers for these and all connections apart from the cigarette lighter, as we know them from the Ugreen Power Roam 1200 (test report). This means that they are not protected from moisture or dirt if you place the power station in a meadow, for example.

All connection groups (AC, DC and USB) are activated via the corresponding button, which you have to hold down briefly. It is then charged either by a solar panel with an Anderson connection and a maximum of 120 watts or a two-pin round plug with up to 110 watts. When it comes to batteries, the manufacturer relies on classic lithium-ion cells known from smartphones (best list), which usually still offer around 80 percent of their original capacity after 500 cycles. Power stations with LiFePo4 battery cells have a longer service life and only reach this value after more than 3000 cycles. If the mobile socket is not used every day, you can get over it. A fanless power supply unit with round plug is included for charging.

On the front display you can see the activated connections, the current consumption and the resulting estimated runtime. The battery level is placed in the middle as a percentage, and a colored semicircle also graphically symbolizes the state of charge. The G600 also shows there when it needs to cool down or when the battery has been switched off due to insufficient capacity.

practice test



In the practical test, the display turned out to be too dark, especially outdoors. The values ​​were no longer recognizable when the sun was stronger.

In the practical test, we exposed the Warmounts G600 to various everyday situations. Our primary concern is to check whether the power station can actually draw the specified capacity and whether it achieves the specified performance. We also test the safety functions of the device, i.e. whether it switches off properly and quickly if the power consumption is too high.

Our usage scenarios were a classic everyday office routine with a gaming PC and monitors, but also higher consumption through a benchmark test on the PC. To measure actual power and capacity, we used a household AC power meter. In everyday office life, the G600 lasted around four hours with an actual capacity of 483 watt hours.

In mixed operation with high and low consumption, this resulted in 487 watt hours. We charged our laptop, operated a lamp and used the PC. If we push the power station to the limit in terms of performance, we get 477 Wh. Overall, all values ​​are quite close together and all of them also exceed the magic threshold of 80 percent of the capacity. On average, this is the actual capacity that power stations achieve. With over 82 percent, all scenarios for the G600 are above that.

With consumptions of up to 170 watts, the fan only rarely turns on, but above 300 watts directly. There is no fan control with gradations, the fan only knows on (full speed) or off. It doesn’t get unbearably loud overall, but the power station isn’t exactly quiet either. We measure around 45 decibels here and have tested louder but also significantly quieter power stations. The device is still suitable for use in the bedroom with low load, but no longer with higher performance.

We checked the overload behavior with our hair dryer test: As soon as we want to draw more than 1000 watts of peak power, the G600 reliably switches off after two seconds.

However, the charging power of only 110 watts proved to be a big disadvantage in the test, because with a capacity of almost 600 watt hours, the Warmounts G600 simply needs almost seven hours for a charge. You should therefore check the battery status in good time before the next use. Connected devices work while charging. It is important to know that the ground wire is not looped through, which is also indicated by a marking on the power pack.

Connected devices can also be used while charging via the solar panel via the Anderson connection with up to 120 watts. In the test, we used the solar panel EBL Solar Apollo 100W. In good conditions, we achieved an average charging power of around 60 watts. It is simply impossible to really achieve the values ​​actually given by such panels, this requires quasi laboratory conditions.

The criticisms mentioned, such as missing port covers or slow loading times, should always be evaluated with a view to the price. In addition, even devices twice as expensive lack these features.

Price & Variants



With a price of currently only 252 Euro at Banggood through the Coupon BGTSHD005 and the parallel flash sale, the Warmounts G600 is currently the cheapest power station with a capacity of 600 watt hours and 600 watts of power. The comparably equipped Ugreen Power Roam 600 is currently priced at 462 euros. TechStage tested the larger Power Roam 1200 model, which differs little from the 600 except for capacity and performance.

Another power station from the Warmounts brand is currently greatly reduced. With a price of only 390 euros, the CN1000 is the cheapest power station with a capacity of 999 watt hours and an output power of 1000 watts. Our detailed test report will follow shortly. But if you want more capacity, you can strike and you won’t find anything comparable at this hammer price.

If less power is sufficient, the Bluetti PowerOak AC50S is a 300 watt power station with a slightly lower capacity of 500 watt hours. With 234 euros at Geekbuying you also pay 13 percent less than with the Warmounts G600. With the code GKB11ANNI3 there is another discount of almost 10 euros.

Otherwise, only the Oukitel P501 is comparable in terms of price and data sheet. The capacity offered here is also slightly lower at 505 watt hours, but the performance is higher at 500 watts than with the Bluetti AC50S. It still costs at Geekbuying until 22.06. only 289 euros. Also here you get with the code GKB11ANNI3 an additional €10 discount.

Our price comparison below shows other power stations and solar panels, sorted by price or popularity:

Conclusion



Thanks to its stylish outer housing, the Warmounts G600 is not only suitable for use in the garden, but also cuts a fine figure at the exhibition stand. In addition, it is handier than the EBL MP500, for example, although it has a higher capacity than this.

The performance and capacity are easily enough to run a cool box for many hours, and our PC workstation also runs on the mobile socket for around half a working day. If you can do without brand manufacturers and guarantees and are looking for a cheap and good power station for everyday use, you will get a clear recommendation here.

