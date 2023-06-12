Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal record

“I destroy you”: Breel Embolo has to go to court – the criminal files of the Nati star He is the role model for a football generation. But Breel Embolo has a problem off the lawn. In a criminal trial, his previous convictions become an issue. Research shows what is in his first penalty order.

Breel Embolo has played his way into the hearts of many Swiss people on the football pitch. With his carefree manner, he has become a role model for a young generation of footballers, who even dedicated a song to him.