Bremer away from Juve? Who comes instead of him! Milan, hit by Porto

Keep moving the transfer market of Italian clubs, with the big names in our league obviously the protagonists. There Juventus has officially entered the era of Cristiano Giuntoli, which could soon make big changes, starting with defense. The intention of the bianconeri would be to renew the defence, but to do so a sale may be necessary first.

⚪⚫ Juventus, Mavropanos is there if Bremer leaves

The surprise name circulating in these hours is that of Bremerarrived from Torino last summer but what the Juventus he experienced a fluctuating season, made up of many lows and few highs. Should an offer arrive around 40 million euros the Brazilian could be sold.

In his place Giuntoli would intend to bet on Konstantinos Mavropanoscentral defender born in ’97 of the Stuttgart. The Greek ex Arsenal has a contract expiring in 2025 and could arrive in Turin for one tens of millions.

🔴⚫ Milan, the latest idea for the attack is Taremi del Porto

In addition to another midfielder, which probably will be Tijjani Reindersil Milan he wants to strengthen the offensive department, which at the moment he has as his only certainty Olivier Giroud. The preferred profile is that of Alvaro Moratama the engagement of Spanish can to block the negotiation and the track is heating up for another striker: Mehdi Taremi of Porto.

The Iranian from Porto has a contract expiring in 2024: the Portuguese request for the assignment is of 20 million euros, but agreement can also be reached with smaller figures. However, since there is only room for one non-EUthe eventual arrival of the 31-year-old Iranian would close the doors to Samuel ChukwuezeNigerian outside of the Villarreal.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia tempt Jorginho, Arsenal set price

Another round, another assault for footballSaudi Arabia. To end up in the crosshairs of the unleashed Al-Nasr it would have ended too Jorginho that could leave l’Arsenal after just 6 months of the transfer that brought him to the Gunners from Chelsea. The midfielder of the national team could be the next hit in Arab football.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper SportJorginho would be the next name on which theAl-Nasr would attempt the lunge. L’Arsenal, who has no sales needs, would not want to sell the Italian-Brazilian midfielder. The Gunners would only open to the transfer when the Saudi Arabian club would put on the plate 12 million euros plus bonuses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

