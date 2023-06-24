Jean Patry, after the victory of the Blues against Cuba in the League of Nations: “There are still small things to refine”

Jean Patry, sharp of the France team, best scorer against Cuba: “It was a good match, we had fun playing, and we gave pleasure to the public. We like that, we are quite communicative. I found myself a bit, even if it was not easy for a first game (he hadn’t played against Argentina on Wednesday). We don’t have all the physical cards to play our best matches, but we have to remain calm.

We defended well against a fairly physical team, which hits hard, we were patient in the rallies, we often won the long rallies. There are always small things to refine, and the physique will increase in power, so the timings will be adjusted as we go. »

Jenia Grebennikov, libero: “We played a different team (from Argentina), very powerful with three big servers. We held on quite well, even if we are not yet precise enough in reception to relieve Antoine (Brizard, the setter). We held on, that was the main thing. Automatisms return, but slowly. It feels good to have held on, because they still send missiles, but we will have to erase and sharpen, there is still work. It’s a little better than the first game, but we can’t speak of a rise in power yet. »

“For the next two matches, we need to take stock of the physical situation”

Andrea Giani, coach of the Blues

Barthélémy Chinenyeze, central: “We were better, we know that Cuba is a hyper physical team, which serves well. We had to start winning matches… We’re going to continue, we have to focus on the next two matches (Canada on Saturday at 9 p.m., Brazil on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.). »

Andrea Giani, coach: “First of all, I’m happy with the victory. Then, I asked them to raise their level, especially in the service. We had a good side out rhythm. In the first set, we had 7 attacks, we put 5, it’s good! For the next two matches, we need to take stock of the physical situation, we will discuss it with the staff. But we have to win. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

