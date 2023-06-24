Home » The chief operating officer of Tik Tok Usa resigns
The chief operating officer of Tik Tok Usa resigns

The chief operating officer of Tik Tok Usa resigns

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas is leaving the popular social media platform after nearly five years.
In a note sent to employees Thursday morning and later shared on Twitter, Pappas says that now that the company has become very successful, he believes it is the right time to move on and focus on “entrepreneurial passions. “
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a note sent to employees that Pappas, one of the company’s public faces, will continue to serve as a strategy consultant. Public face even when the numerous accusations about data security to which the Chinese social network is periodically subjected have had to be faced.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank V for his many contributions over the years,” Chew wrote. “Throughout their time at TikTok, they have been instrumental in growing the business by supporting the company, elevating our product offerings and marketing campaigns, and fostering a positive community of creators and users. They have had a significant and lasting impact and we are truly grateful for their tireless efforts.”

The move marks the latest high-profile departure for TikTok, which saw a key trust and safety executive leave the team last month. Pappas’ release also comes at a pivotal time, as politicians at every level of government have moved to ban the app on the grounds that US users’ personal information is not secure.
A TikTok disclosure went public in the Senate on Thursday acknowledging that some commercial information about TikTok’s content creators may be stored in China and not covered by the company’s Project Texas initiative to safeguard user app data Americans.

