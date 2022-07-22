Torino

The official announcement arrives at dinner time, at the end of a very classic d-day dedicated to medical examinations and signatures: «Juventus Football Club S. p. A. announces that it has reached an agreement with the company Torino FCS p. A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento for a consideration of 41 million, payable in three financial years in addition to ancillary charges, including the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations, up to a maximum of 3.6 million. In addition, prizes of up to a maximum of 8 million are envisaged upon the occurrence of certain sporting objectives and / or conditions. Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the player until 30 June 2027 ». An operation, therefore, for over 50 million, defined in the space of a few hours with all due respect for Inter for some time on his trail.

Disembarked in Caselle on Tuesday evening, welcomed by vice president Nedved, he slept at the J Hotel and yesterday he traveled in a white Jeep the short journey between the hotel and the J Medical where he was expected by a hundred fans. At the entrance and exit around 3.30 pm he stopped for autographs and selfies, and went to the office to sign the five-year term. Bremer dedicated a thought to the Toro fans via social media: «The time has come to say goodbye. They have been four very intense years, initially made up of difficult moments, tears and a lot of work to get to conquer my space by working and fighting. I arrived in Turin as a boy and this team accompanied me making me what I am today. I want to thank everyone who has been part of my growth not only as a player but above all as a man. I will keep you all in my heart. And one thing is certain, wherever I go you will always have an extra fan ». Then, in the evening, the first words from Juventus to Jtv: «This moment has finally arrived, I was waiting for it. Juve are a great team and I am very happy to be here. My dream? I always want to win: the Scudetto, the Champions League. This is my goal ».

He will have Chiellini’s number 3: «I talked a bit with him too – he confides – and I decided that Juve were the best team. He is the best Italian defender, I have always said that, I am inspired a little by him and I will try to do what he did ». The name he bears is inspired by Andreas Brehme, the German defender of Inter between 1988 and 1992, whom his father, a football fan, admired a lot, and before the blitz of Arrivabene and ds Cherubini he touched the Nerazzurri colors, but the project Juventus convinced him to rewrite the future (“When I saw that Pogba and Di Maria arrived, I had no doubts about who to choose. We are a team built to win”) or perhaps, it was all written down. In the last championship he was elected best defender, he was already strong but has grown: «I was with a good coach, who taught me many things. I have been in Italy for four years now and have improved every season. Defensively I’m more complete now ». There are those who note that the back four represents a novelty for him, but the qualities eliminate the risks and Allegri is eclectic and could restore, one day, the line used in the golden years of the BBC. –