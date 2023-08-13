Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Emerson Royal earns Spurs point

Bryan Mbeumo scored Brentford’s first goal of the season from the penalty spot

Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Brentford, who began the league campaign without talisman Ivan Toney, had taken the lead through Yoane Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty cancelled out Romero’s opener.

Spurs have now failed to win on their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, where kick-off was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue.

When play did begin, Argentina defender Romero opened the scoring with a guided header from debutant James Maddison’s fierce free-kick.

It proved to be Romero’s final contribution as he was replaced by Postecoglou as a precaution after appearing to complain of a knock to the head in the celebration.

The Bees recovered and won a spot-kick when Spurs’ new captain Son Heung-min brought down Mathias Jensen for Mbuemo to convert and stretch his goalscoring run to four consecutive top-flight games.

Wissa was then the beneficiary of Rico Henry’s blistering surge down the left-hand side before side-footing the cutback past Guglielmo Vicario, via a deflection off the boot of Micky van de Ven, to dampen their debuts.

Royal scored the pick of the goals with a guided finish in the fifth minute of 11 added on at the end of a thrilling first half.

No Toney, no problems

Thomas Frank’s side know they will have to make do without key forward Toney until mid-January after he was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules.

The England forward was the third top goalscorer in the Premier League last season, behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Kane, but they are not showing any signs of missing him.

Brentford won four of the five games they played without Toney last season and, in Mbeumo and Wissa, they have two competent forwards at this level.

Mbuemo took his penalty with aplomb as he wrong-footed Guglielmo Vicario, while Wissa diverted the ball over the line, albeit not with the cleanest strike of his career.

If Mbuemo and Wissa are the finishers, Henry is a potent supplier as he showed his blistering pace to torment Royal on several occasions.

As well as cruising on to his own touch past Royal to cut the ball back for Wissa’s goal, he also did brilliantly to beat his man and find Mbuemo at the far post, with the striker unable to divert the ball past Vicario from close range.

Player of the match

MbeumoBryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

1Flicks

2Hickey22Collins5Pinnock20Ajer3Henry

8Jensen6Nørgaard27Janelt

19Mbeumo11Wissa

1Flekken2HickeyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 72’minutes22Collins5Pinnock20AjerSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 84’minutes3Henry8JensenSubstituted forDamsgaardat 49’minutes6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 72’minutes27Janelt19Mbeumo11WissaSubstituted forSchadeat 72’minutesSubstitutes9Schade10Dasilva13M Jorgensen21Strakosha23Lewis-Potter24Damsgaard26Baptiste30Roerslev33Yarmolyuk

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

13Vicar

12Emerson Royal17Romero37van de Ven38Udogie

4Skipp8Bissouma

21Kulusevski10Maddison7Son Heung-min

9Richarlison

13VicarioBooked at 26mins12Emerson Royal17RomeroSubstituted forD Sánchezat 14’minutesBooked at 36mins37van de Ven38Udogie4SkippBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSarrat 75’minutes8Bissouma21Kulusevski10MaddisonBooked at 36mins7Son Heung-minSubstituted forPerisicat 75’minutes9Richar lisonSubstitutes5Højbjerg6D Sánchez14Perisic18Lo Celso23Porro27Solomon29Sarr33Davies40Austin

Referee:Robert Jones

Attendance:17,066

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

Hand ball by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zanka with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution, Brentford. Zanka replaces Kristoffer Ajer.

Attempt saved. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur).

Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic replaces Son Heung-Min.