Brescia relegated to Serie C, smoke bombs and pitch invasion: game suspended – Corriere TV

It ends in chaos in Brescia the second leg of the Serie B playout between the home team and Cosenza.

The match was suspended in the added time due to a launch of smoke bombs and a partial invasion of the pitch by the fans of the Lombard team after the 1-1 goal scored by Cosenza, which condemned the hosts, defeated 1-1 in the first leg, at relegation to Serie C.

Referee Massa interrupted the match and made the teams return to the locker room, making it resume only after half an hour, blowing his whistle from the sidelines immediately after the end.

June 1, 2023 – Updated June 1, 2023 , 11:28 pm

