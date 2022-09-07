BRESSANA

The home defeat suffered in comeback (1-2) by Sedriano, right at the end of the match, left a bitter aftertaste in Bressana, which consoles itself with a decidedly positive performance. The patron of the orange club Luigi Greco underlines the comforting performance of Bressana which mitigates the disappointment for the knockout: «The bitterness arises precisely from the awareness of having lost a match played very well. In the first half, we proposed an excellent football, and in addition to Cellari’s goal from a penalty, we could score other goals. Even in the second half, we had a couple of opportunities to consolidate our lead. Then you know what football is like, when the scoring situations do not materialize, the wind can change and it did. It is right to congratulate Sedriano, who believed in us and in the final game, he scored two goals, both from dead ball, but we start again from 70 ‘of excellent football. I believe that there are very solid foundations to be able to face the next matches ».

The fact of having put a team like Sedriano on the ropes for a good part of the match, accredited for a top championship, instills conviction in Bressana: “I am satisfied with the game that the team has expressed and how it has been able to keep the field – he continues the Greek president – the boys have done a very intense preparation and I believe that to see a greater athletic freshness we have to wait another couple of weeks. The other step we have to take concerns the competitive malice to be put on the field, in this sense the Sedriano, in the second half, has raised the competitive rate a lot, we must treasure it for the future ».

The patron of the oranges highlights the excellent impact that the new coach Cristiano Civardi had, in his first experience in Promotion, with the team: «Mister Civardi lives the team a lot and has a constant dialogue with the boys. He immediately established an excellent feeling ». In the global praise to the test of Bressana, the patron Greco emphasizes the potential of the young people: «Our 2004 Kere has impressed well, and can still improve a lot. I also want to congratulate Fogliata and Prajea, and in general all our young people who are doing very well. Their growth is also linked to the help that comes from the most experienced kids “-