Britney Spears wants a photo with Wembanyama, in return she gets a slap from Spurs head of security

Bad episode for Britney Spears who tried to ask Victor Wembanyama for a photo but in return was slapped by the head of security of the San Antonio Spurs.

It all happened at the ARIA hotel’s Catch restaurant in Las Vegas.

Britney Spears was with her husband, Sam Asghari and two other people.

Once inside the restaurant, the singer recognized Victor Wembanyama, of whom she is a big fan, and approached him to ask for a photo.

Britney Spears got his attention by tapping him on the right shoulder. But the San Antonio Spurs head of security reacted by slapping her and knocking her to the ground. And also causing her to drop her glasses.

Britney immediately composed herself, returned to her table where an apology was immediately received from the Spurs head of security.

Britney accepted the apology but then still reported the incident to the police.

