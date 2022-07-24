Logiman and Autosped included in the Northern group: championship starts on 8-9 October The first challenge at the PalaCamagna in Tortona in 2015 was won by the Pavesi

WEAPONS

Logiman Broni and Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia have been included in the Northern group of the next A2 championship. The composition of the two groups of the second national tournament has been ratified by the last federal council: groups of 14 teams, off to the championship on 8 and 9 October.

The first challenge

Broni and Castelnuovo meet again six years later. In 2015/2016 the first direct confrontation in history: on 24 October 2015, at the PalaCamagna in Tortona (which hosted the Giraffe matches), Broni won 70-43. At the end of the season, the Piedmontese, who had just climbed into the cadeteria from the then A3 series, were saved in the play-outs, while the green-and-whites from Oltrepadana went up to A1 without even a defeat. From that moment the paths of the two teams divided because Broni remained in the top flight, while Castelnuovo continued to serve in A2. Last season, the Giraffes reached the playoff semifinal; the Oltrepadane, unfortunately, are relegated to the play out.

So now that the duel is renewed. Castelnuovo aspires to play a leading role, on the other hand Logiman wants to relaunch and leave behind a disappointing season. «It is a very demanding group – explains Michael Magagnoli, Modenese, 34, coach of Logiman Broni – Castelnuovo Scrivia is the favorite, because it has set up a very competitive roster, with several players who have experience in the higher category. Then I cannot forget Sanga Milano and Udine, now two veterans of the category, always at the top in recent seasons. Costa Masnaga itself, which has decided to restart from the A2, has set up a valuable roster. Then there are several traditional teams that will be able to do well. We will work hard to get the best possible placement ».

“Even in light of the promotions from Serie B, we were aware that we were in the Northern group – says Nino Molino, from Messina, 62, coach of Autosped – a group that in recent seasons has always been very competitive, but if you want to get little results it matters in which group and against which opponents you will compete. It won’t be easy because there are other teams built to do well, but we want to play our chances to make the leap in the category. All have strengthened. Costa Masnaga, Udine and Milan have the advantage of having a group built over the years; we start with a quality roster, but completely renewed. I also mention Alpo, Mantua and Broni, who will want revenge ».

This is the South group: Girls Ancona, Battipaglia, Cus Cagliari, Empoli, Florence, Cestistica Spezzina, Matelica, Patti, Stella Azzurra Roma, Panthers Roseto, Savona, Selargius (of the Bronese coach Simone Righi), Umbertide and Vigarano. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI