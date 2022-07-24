8:20

Lavrov in Cairo will explain “special operation” to the Arab League

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo last night where he will meet the Egyptian leadership today, with the intention of explaining Moscow’s position on Ukraine to the League of Arab States. This was announced by Hossam Zaki, deputy secretary general of the League, according to Tass. The visit of the Russian minister to Cairo – said Zaki – is made up of two parts, the first is directly linked to the negotiations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the discussion of bilateral relations, while the second concerns the Arab League.

“Lavrov plans to meet the Secretary General (Ahmed Abu al-Gheith) and speak with the Arab permanent representatives to explain his country’s position on the Ukrainian crisis,” Zaki told the Egyptian television channel ONtv. He then noted that the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister and his speech at the headquarters of the Arab League aim “to strengthen Arab-Russian relations and to convey the position of his country (to the Arab states), especially after the Arab-Russian forum has been postponed ”.