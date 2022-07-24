Home World Ukraine latest news. Lavrov in Cairo will explain “special operation” to the Arab League
Ukraine latest news. Lavrov in Cairo will explain "special operation" to the Arab League

Ukraine latest news. Lavrov in Cairo will explain “special operation” to the Arab League

  • The Russians hit Sumy 12 times in 24 hours, one death

    Russian forces have attacked the Sumy region 12 times in the past 24 hours, killing one person. This was reported by the governor of the northeastern region of Ukraine Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, as reported by the Kiev Independent.

  • Lavrov in Cairo will explain “special operation” to the Arab League

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo last night where he will meet the Egyptian leadership today, with the intention of explaining Moscow’s position on Ukraine to the League of Arab States. This was announced by Hossam Zaki, deputy secretary general of the League, according to Tass. The visit of the Russian minister to Cairo – said Zaki – is made up of two parts, the first is directly linked to the negotiations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the discussion of bilateral relations, while the second concerns the Arab League.

    “Lavrov plans to meet the Secretary General (Ahmed Abu al-Gheith) and speak with the Arab permanent representatives to explain his country’s position on the Ukrainian crisis,” Zaki told the Egyptian television channel ONtv. He then noted that the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister and his speech at the headquarters of the Arab League aim “to strengthen Arab-Russian relations and to convey the position of his country (to the Arab states), especially after the Arab-Russian forum has been postponed ”.

  • Pro-Russian, Ukrainian attacks on Donetsk in the night

    The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Donetsk region four times in the night with 155 mm guns and 120 mm mortars. This was stated by a pro-Russian representative of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, according to TASS. To be bombed, the districts of Kievsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky, from the area of ​​Pervomaisky and Maryinka. The attacks were recorded at 00:45, 1:45, 2:05 and 4:05 local time. Shortly before midnight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired rockets with incendiary shells from the Grad multiple launch systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts in Donetsk.

