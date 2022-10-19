WEAPONS

Different moods at Logiman Broni and Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia after Sunday’s matches. The Oltrepadane players lose one point to PalaBrera against Udine «Losing is part of the game, they won with merit but we didn’t give up. – observes coach Michael Magagnoli – we have to improve continuity over the 40 ‘, we had flashes of good basketball in all quarters, followed by moments of poor concentration. I am referring to some details, such as the basket granted at the end of the 3rd period, at that moment it was necessary to contain and not attack the opponent. In some situations we must understand that sometimes a good defense is just to contain. For example, we have too often attacked Bovenzi, giving her space and allowing her to reach the iron easily. We will work on it in the week. Then when Udine recovered, Ronchi first found a stop and shot with a 3 step back and then a 3 stop and transition shot, she was good. We are only in the second league, so the hierarchies still need to be consolidated. The team is made up of 10 girls, all of them are needed, this is my belief. I was just sorry for the audience, who deserved the 2 points. It must be clear to everyone that we are not built to move up in the category, but that we must try to enter between 8 for the playoffs, improving on Sunday after Sunday with serenity ».

Autosped, onset ok

As expected, despite the absences of Bonasia, Ravelli and Rulli, the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia takes off in the 2nd quarter against Alpo Villafranca di Verona. «The team played a good match – explains coach Nino Molino – even if at the beginning we struggled to get into the rhythm, also considering that it was our first in the championship. So it can fit. It was important to win, then over time certain mechanisms will have to be improved, especially defensive ones, where there have been some mistakes too many. It will also be important to recover the injured, because with the situation fouls or fatigue during the match we cannot afford to have few athletes available ». Saturday 22, Castelnuovo in Trieste (4 pm) and Broni in Treviso (7 pm). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI