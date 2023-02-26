The technicians did a great job because the conditions were complicated for the wax. When I take the last stint, I try to put myself on the skis of (Johannes) Klaebo. Unfortunately, he was very strong so I didn’t succeed. I didn’t know if there were 3 or 4 of us in front. I skied while procrastinating because I knew it was too complicated for gold and I wanted to be sure to get a medal. I preferred to smooth my effort and not do as I usually do because otherwise it would have been expensive. »

