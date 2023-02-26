The alert that the attorney to the Chancellery regarding the ineffectiveness of the Colombian consulates in Venezuela, produced a favorable reaction from Ministry of Foreign Affairs who announced the reopening of some of its consular offices.

In information close to Econtrol bodythe Chancellery noted that within a period not exceeding Four months they will be operating again Colombian consulates in Caracas, Maracaibo, San Antonio de Táchira and San Cristóbal Venezuela.

In this sense, the Ministry of External relationships that maintenance and adaptation works are being carried out property in Caracaswhere the Consulate will operate and actions of appointment of consulsrelocation and personnel commissions for the exercise of the Administrative functions in order to open these offices in the shortest possible time.

In this transition of reorganization of the consulates, the Chancellery also announced the planning, in a second phase, of the recruitment and adaptation of the offices of Puerto Ayacucho, Puerto OrdazValencia, The Shelter and San Fernando de Atabapo thus covering a large part of the Venezuelan territory.

The reaction of the Chancellery given the infinity of complaints and claims filed by hundreds of Colombians residing in Venezuelan territory and in which they warned of the difficult situation, since to carry out any kind of procedure they had to travel to border points such as Puerto IniridaArauca, Cúcuta or Maicao.

To the requirements made by the attorney on the totality of offices that will be closed, the Chancellery He replied that it is not ruled out that some of the 15 consulates that existed could be suppressed, since this will depend on migratory movements of compatriots.

Now, after 7 months of installing the new government and after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, about 4 million Colombiansresidents in Venezuela, hope that the consular system operate normally.