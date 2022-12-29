The Nets have an open nine-game winning streak but have similar offensive output to the Hawks: 114ppg

Unstoppable. There’s not much more to say than the last few weeks of the Brooklyn Nets, capable of winning nine consecutive games and moving up the standings to a deserved third place in the Eastern Conference. However, those who need to climb positions even more are the Atlanta Hawks, who after the knockout in Indianapolis have a record in balance and are in full swing for the play-ins.

THE PREDICTION — Jacque Vaughn’s team is having impressive continuity and it’s hard to imagine Atlanta being able to interrupt the Nets streak right now. However, both have average offensive production: they are the 13th and 14th offense in the league, with 114 points scored per game. In this sense, the Under 237.5 total points is interesting, which Goldbet and Better offer at 1.95, while Bet365 does not go beyond 1.91. Changing the threshold lowers the odds: Under 238.5 is 1.86 with Goldbet and Better, Under 236.5 is 2.03 while Under 239.5 is 1.79.

THE QUOTE — The difference in values ​​that has been highlighted in this first part of the regular season certainly rewards Brooklyn, which therefore has all the favors of the forecast in the match against Atlanta. Goldbet and Better quote the success of the Nets at 1.46, while the same operators set the valuation for the eventual victory of the Hawks at 3.00, with Sisal proposing a draw at 8.00 after 48 minutes. See also Tralli second, Ragusa third in the Italian students' championships

December 28 – 3.32pm

