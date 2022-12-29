Home News Pd, Bonaccini: “Tandem with Picierno, he’s a fighter like me”
«Pina Picierno is a fighting woman like I am. Like the whole team that we are defining together». The candidate for the Pd secretariat, Stefano Bonaccini, said this at an initiative in Rome, announcing the tandem with Pina Picierno for the race for the Pd secretariat. «I prefer the metaphor of the tandem to that of the ticket. Pina is a woman, young, elected in the south. Having it here is the confirmation of the European dimension».

«I thank Pina for being here with me and for agreeing to run alongside me in this congress. I first asked her to support me and hours to join me because I respect her as a political leader and for the work she does in Brussels as an MEP, also as vice president of the European Parliament », added Bonaccini. Which he continued: «I think it’s time to go back to a training school that creates awareness and skills. Which reaffirms the ethics of responsibility as a service to politics that must answer to the voters. To defend and take care of common goods.

