They are the most common homemade preparations, yet often we do not know them differences between infusions, herbal teas and teas. There is also a lot of confusion about what decoctions and macerates are, other preparations that are often used as do-it-yourself remedies and homemade alcohol. The infusion is an extract which is obtained using leaves, flowers and stems of herbs, containing medicinal substances and active ingredients which are released thanks to the combined action of water and heat. It is prepared by pouring boiling water over the plant and leaving it in infusion for an average time of 10 minutes. Then it is filtered with a strainer or a cloth. The infusion can be consumed both warm and cold, but no later than 24 hours after preparation. If fresh herbs are used for the infusion, the amount should be double that used with dried herbs.