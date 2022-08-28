Bisa contested at the gazebo, controversy over the lack of Belluno candidates for Parliament. Outgoing Badole: we have predicted that the votes will go to FdI

FARRA D’ALPAGO. “Who are you? The Lega di Belluno has no candidate. What have you done for this province? ». Tension yesterday morning at the Lega gazebo, installed in the vicinity of the Santa Croce lake parking area. When the parliamentarian Ingrid Bisa presented herself, Mauro Sperti, already a candidate in the Municipality of Tambre, asked her for her presence. She who is from Treviso. And above all he asked her to explain why after 30 years the province of the Dolomites and the Olympics has no representative on the list, despite being, to date, the most voted political force (two parliamentarians in the outgoing legislature).

Sperti does not confirm the harshness of the comparison, but – he says – “I wanted to ask for an account of many open problems”. The honorable Mirco Badole was also among those present. The parliamentarian tries to tone down the tone of the first indiscretions that made Bisa forced to leave Farra d’Alpago prematurely. «We have meant all the discomfort of our community of the League, even more: we have told you that we are very angry. And not just for applications. For example, I didn’t want to come back, they begged me to do it and then she went as everyone knows », says Badole. “But also because the (Venetian) national secretariat in recent years has never been interested in Belluno. Never. And then for an even more serious fact. The conditions have been created, with this management of the party, because the vote of our electors will end up in the Brothers of Italy. And we will be decimated. And, at this point, nothing but autonomy ».

In the afternoon, when the controversy around the Lega’s first electoral gazebo was brewing, Franco Gidoni, the party commissioner in the Belluno area, had to intervene with a statement, inviting those present to refrain from commenting. “From the expensive energy, which weighs more in the mountains than elsewhere, to the depopulation of resources to keep a difficult and less and less inhabited territory in safety, the group will pursue the demands so that the province is always on the agenda of the next government”, he insured Gidoni.

Silvia Cestaro, regional councilor, takes a step further. «Even if the Bellunese is a notoriously rich region in Veneto, it is to be considered on a par with the inland areas of Sardinia or the Aspromonte. Here we need different attention, exceptions and help to give people the opportunity to live and stay, make it understood in Rome and constantly monitor the action will be our commitment from now to the next few years “. As if to say, Mr Bisa, take note.

And she? “I know the problems of the Belluno area, starting from depopulation,” says Bisa. «Which, moreover, is also common in Venice and the Treviso foothills». Okay, but under Farra’s gazebo – we ask – what did you say to each other? “Nothing as bad as you might suppose. The friends of Alpago have expressed their unease, but I have invited them to still have faith in the party ».

But when did they ask who was she? “I was the one who introduced myself. And nobody kicked me out. On the contrary. Pensi that I myself went to the regional office to collect the communication material for the electoral campaign destined for Belluno ». Which means that the Lega di Belluno had not withdrawn it. The reason? “No, they thanked me.”