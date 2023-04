The non-profit GmbH EJSA from Rothenburg is saved, according to the Franconian newspaper. The evangelical youth social work was threatened with bankruptcy, we also reported about it. In order to be able to plug the hole, a donation initiative was started in February. Instead of the required 90,000 euros, 95,000 euros were even donated. This means that the support work for young people in the region can continue.

