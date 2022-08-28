Aston Villa defeated at home with a goal from Fornals. Emerson also on the field from the start. Equal to 90 ‘between the Magpies and Wolverhampton. Nottingham-Tottenham time

Waiting for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, committed at 17.30 Italians in Nottingham against Forest, the first victory of the season for the Italians’ West Ham, which goes to Aston Villa with Gianluca Scamacca and Emerson among the owners. Equal between Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Aston Villa-West Ham 0-1 — Gianluca Scamacca’s first as a starter and Emerson’s debut coincide with West Ham’s first win of the season, who thanks a goal from Fornals in the 74th minute for no longer being the only Premier team without points and goals. After Thursday’s goal in the Conference League, Moyes confirms the blue striker from the start, revolutionizing the team with the addition of Emerson (who arrived on Wednesday from Chelsea). The match of the left winger lasts 45 ‘, that of Scamacca 65’: Gianluca crashes, creates the best opportunity for West Ham and also gives a hand in defense, before giving way to Antonio. The Hammers pass shortly after, with Fornals trying the great shot from outside and finds himself cheering thanks to a decisive deviation from Konsa. For Aston Villa 3rd knockout in 4 games: now Steven Gerrard is under pressure.

Wolverhampton-Newcastle 1-1 — A magic by Saint-Maximin in the 90th minute saves Newcastle and takes Wolverhampton away from the joy of their first win of the season. The goal is a marvel, a right-footed blow from outside the box that leaves no way out for the goalkeeper. The Wolves, who had made Tottenham suffer a week ago, had passed in the 38th minute with a shot from outside Neves (16th career goal in the Premier League with a shot from outside the box. In the 97th minute Anderson’s sensational crossbar for the guests Newcastle (without new signing Isak, stopped by visa problems) are still unbeaten but have drawn three out of 4. Wolves with 2 draws and two knockouts See also From Manchester United to Enduro: The life of legendary goalkeeper Barthez | Goal.com China

