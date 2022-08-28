At least 10-15 billion are needed if we want to intervene effectively. Because the flare-up in electricity prices, fueled by an endless race to increase gas prices, burns the liquidity of companies, reduces the purchasing power of families, risks nullifying the aid of over 45 billion put in place by the government from the beginning of the year. That’s why who, on the recommendation of the premier Mario Draghiis working in these hours to prepare a new emergency intervention to plug the crisis explains that huge resources are needed.