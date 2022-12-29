Home World Russia at the time of the special operation. Moscow reacts to demographic decline: frozen sperm for all soldiers
MOSCOW – At the fertility ward of the Marinsky hospital St.Pietroburgo it’s already booming: more and more Russian soldiers involved in the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine want to freeze sperm in order to be able to have children tomorrow even in the event of disability or, worse, death. A service that could soon become even free. The surge in requests began as early as 21 September, the day after the partial mobilization decreed by Vladimir Putin to recall 300,000 reservists, said the head physician of the clinic Andrei Ivanov to the newspaper Your font.

