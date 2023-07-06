Home » Brooksby suspended for missing doping tests
Brooksby suspended for missing doping tests

Brooksby suspended for missing doping tests

Jenson Brooksby has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The 22-year-old American is accused of missing three drug tests in the last 12 months.

He accepts a temporary ban, Brooksby told the AP news agency on Wednesday. At the same time, however, he denied a doping offense: “I have never failed a drug test. I have never taken any harmful substances.” He wants to call an arbitration board.

Brooksby is currently ranked 101st in the ATP world rankings after missing a tournament for nearly six months due to two hand surgeries. His highest placing so far was 33rd in June 2022.

