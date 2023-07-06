Brooksby suspended for missing doping tests

Jenson Brooksby has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The 22-year-old American is accused of missing three drug tests in the last 12 months.

He accepts a temporary ban, Brooksby told the AP news agency on Wednesday. At the same time, however, he denied a doping offense: “I have never failed a drug test. I have never taken any harmful substances.” He wants to call an arbitration board.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/David Kirouac

Brooksby is currently ranked 101st in the ATP world rankings after missing a tournament for nearly six months due to two hand surgeries. His highest placing so far was 33rd in June 2022.

