Brozovic between Arabs and Barca, Milan against Scamacca. Lazio on Torreira. Juve are pressing for Weah

Il the first objective is not to lose the valuable pieces, the second is to sift through the Italian championship and that of the “parameter zero” in search of the misunderstood sample. A transfer market is expected without particular hits, if not outgoing. Thanks to the good year of the Italians in the European cupsSerie A is once again central to the scouting operations of English clubs and – new this year – Arab ones.

Il Napoli, armored Osimhen with the 150 million clause, he is looking for a replacement for LOZANOwhich could fly to Saudi Arabia, and of that of KIMcontested by Bayern Munich and Manchester United: he could arrive in defense SCALVINI of Atalanta who are busy with the Under 21 team these days.

L’Inter, settled the blows THURAM jr. e AZPILUQUETAis trying to place BROZOVIC and hopes that an auction will start between Barcelona and the Saudi clubs: the proceeds from the sale of the Croatian could be invested for FRATTESE. On the Sassuolo playmaker there are also Rome, Milan and Juve.

The Lazio is about to close for LUCAS TORREIRAex Fiorentina now at Galatasaray, but must first get rid of ANTONY MARKS: the Brazilian midfielder could be used as a pawn with Sassuolo to get to BERARDI or in a ride with the Salernitana which sees involved DIA, BONAZZOLI and CANCELLIERI.

The Romaafter the arrival of the free agent N’DICKA, is evaluating many young profiles but must first place their young people to raise a nest egg useful for purchases. In the last few hours, the hypothesis appears KRISTENSENright-back that Thiago Pinto would like to borrow from Leeds.

Chapter Milan: the 80 million collected for the sale of TONE allow the Rossoneri to focus more decisively on CHRISTIAN PULISIC e SAMULER CHUKWUEZE. Not impossible to get to SCAMACCA and ALVARO MORATAon loan from Atletico Madrid.

Juventus would also like to deal with the redundancies first: they would be on the exit list MIRETTI, MCKENNIE, BEANS, RANOCCHIA, BARRENECHEA, CAUDRADO. Then there is to be convinced RABIOT to stay and understand how he is POGBA. Coming, however, TIMOTHY WEAH.

Similar difficulties for the Fiorentina which, however, appears more active: there is an output He loved it that Atletico Madrid likes. The Viola have taken off the market KOUAME and are carefully evaluating the profiles of ORSOLINI from Bologna and usual THERE. Atalanta have many suitors for their players; meanwhile, he put in the crosshairs TOURE’ dell’Almeria.

Il Bologna did some survey for JASHARI of Lucerne. Empoli is about to collect the 20 million for the sale of VICAR but continues in small steps: he would like to confirm THE WINTER on loan from Juventus. Salernitana would like to MALDINI from Milan and squeezes for the Dane LUND.

Il Torino could lose SCHURS but it is one step away from PEREYRA of Udinese. The Monza focuses on loans while waiting to know its corporate future. Almost still Udinese, Verona and Genoa. Il Lecce must still choose the coach with D’AVERSA on pole. The Frosinone he gave in CHRISTMAS al Maribor.

