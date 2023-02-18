Despite back-to-back losses, the Purdue Boilermakers remain on the top-seed line in Mike DeCourcy ‘s updated NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Friday.

The Boilermakers are joined by Kansas, Houston and Alabama on the 1-line.

The No. 2 seeds in DeCourcy’s latest projections also remain unchanged, as UCLA Baylor, Texas and Arizona make up the 2-line. The Bruins are riding a five-game winning streak, while Arizona has won eight of its last nine games.

Marquette Virginia, Tennessee and Iowa State make up the No. 3 seeds. The Cyclones jumped up to a 3-seed following a victory over No. 22 TCU on Wednesday.

Gonzaga, UConn, Miami and Kansas State are the 4-seeds in DeCourcy’s projections. The Zags are back on track, riding a three-game winning streak following a loss to Saint Mary’s back on Feb. 4. Meanwhile, UConn moves up to the 4-line after winning three of its last four, including an impressive victory over Marquette.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with nine teams in the field, followed by eight from the Big 12. The SEC has seven teams in DeCourcy’s latest projections, while the ACC has six. The Big East has five teams listed, while the Mountain West and Pac-12 have three teams represented. The WCC and American each have two.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Texas A&M, Clemson, USC and Wisconsin as the last four teams in, with Mississippi State, New Mexico, Utah State and North Carolina on the outside looking in.

