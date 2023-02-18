11
The foundations of the buildings give way, undermined in stability by the earthquake of magnitude 7.8
Hours after earthquake in Turkeythe videos taken by citizens tell of collapsing buildings in seconds: the images are impressive. The apparently healthy buildings crumble: the foundations, undermined by the tremors, give way earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit Turkey and Syria. In the video, the story from some cities near the epicenter of the earthquake.
Feb 6, 2023 – Updated Feb 7, 2023, 11:55am
