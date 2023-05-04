Brutal Sundays – The effect of the first heat: from the Dibu-Dybala-Oriana Sabatini “triangle” to masochism on provincial fields

The Thursday column with the bestiary of what happens in the minor leagues of Italian football (and beyond). The pearls in the press releases of the regional sports justice, those of the players on the pitch and the journalists in the press gallery

Hot first courses (not so much) and the Bestial Sundays, between playoffs and playouts they get harder and harder, bordering on hot. In fact, the experiments of the prohibited sui provincial fields: there are those who lose their heads and really drift to the limit of splatter, those who are less physical and more mental and move the experimentation to other levels. And so between tools, blind furies and… fluids the final rush of beastly Sundays begins… with the risk of turning into a skin rash.

IT LOOKS LIKE WATER BUT IT’S NOT

Biological laboratories on alert in Promotion Basilicatawhere mysterious fluids become the object of reports refereeswith the Santarcangelo fined 300 euros because: “During the match, their fans, positioned and clinging to the fencing net so much as to cause it to deform, made threats against AAn2 and, moreover, several times substances liquid, probably water. In the warm-up, during and at the end of the match, their supporters spoke offensive and disrespectful words towards a player from the opposing team. (Field Commissioner’s Report)”. Probably…

CHAINSAW MAN

Ah what joy on match day: scarf, backpack, sandwiches and if you want beer it’s a nice chainsaw to spend a day in peace at the stadium. Oh yes, it happens in Tunisia during the race Champions Africana between Esperance and Kabylie: in the clashes between fans there was one in particular armed with a working… electric… chainsaw. They must have explained to him that “breaking opponents to pieces” was not a concept to be taken literally.

MASOCHISM

Usually one of the main reasons of skirmishes between referees and presidents/managers/coaches/players is the request not to report measures disciplinary… rare case, based on the more classic man who bites the dog, the exact opposite. But it happens, as in the Calabrian third category, where a Michele Luzziexecutive of the New Sg Academy was given a one-week ban because: “After being initially officially recalled following protests, he addresses himself in a provocative way asking to be expelled”.

EQUIPMENT

From the chainsaw in Tunisia to bar in Emilia Romagna: occur in third category, where a player sent off once he left the field found a bar, and took it with the intention of hitting an opponent. Luckily he was stopped by his teammates… and by the sports judge until December 31, 2023. It is hoped that from January 1, 2024 he will not rely on the saying “New year, new tool”.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

Dibu, Dybala and.Oriana Sabatini. Yes, it’s a trinomial born in the last few hours, after the goalkeeper said he wanted to bring Rodrigo DePaul at Aston Villa. Joya’s partner replied via social media “No, bring Paulo”, but the joke was not liked by the fans of the Roma… who, far from intending to see their favorite leave, essentially replied by imitating Dibu in his famous gesture.