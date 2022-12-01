At the Roman presentation of his autobiography, “Beauty is priceless”, written with the deputy director of the Gazzetta Andrea Di Caro, Zeman was surrounded by many friends, including Sinisa Mihajlovic. The former Bologna coach, who had the bohemian at Lazio, reserved beautiful and important words for him: “Zeman hasn’t won any trophies, but he has won much more than those who have brought home many: he played well his teams, he made young people grow, entertain fans and players”.