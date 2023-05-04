Home » During 2022 in Arauca, 99 new cases of HIV – AIDS were reported – news
News

by admin
In Arauca, the Partido de la U elected the new departmental Directorate on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The presidency will be led by the former candidate for mayor of Arauca, Nasser Cruz Matus, as Vice President the businessman and rancher José Santos Ruíz was elected, General Secretary Sthepanie Florián and former councilor Danny Millán as treasurer.

Industry: political

Deputy José Lorenzo Camacho-Arauquita

Councilor Ramón Andrés Escalante Rico-Arauca

Former Councilman Danny Millán-Tame

Former Councilor Fernando Serrano – Saravena

Former Deputy César Prada – Fortul

Industry: women

Councilwoman Gladys Hernández – Arauquita

Sector: councilors

Libya Garcia – Arauca

Sector: Youth

Sthepanie Florián – Arauquita

Duvan Benitez – Arauquita

Industry: ethnic groups

Jose de Los Santos Yance-Arauca

Industry: workers

Amanda Romero-Arauca

Sector: LGTBIQ+

Alvaro Cisneros-Arauca

Industry: disability

Laura Gutiérrez – Saravena

Sector: victims – Arauca

Jose Santos Ruiz

The Party has serious political intentions, which is why they expressed their interest in working permanently to reach the Governor’s Office of Arauca, mayors’ offices, and council seats.

In this event they presented José Trinidad Sierra Sierra, as a candidate for the Governor of Arauca, former deputy William Cárdenas for the Mayor of Tame, Laura Gutiérrez for Mayor of Saravena, Franklin Correa for the Mayor of Cravo Norte.

