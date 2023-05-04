Advanced Bikes: Sustainable bike meets GPS tracker

By 2025, the e-bike brand Advanced Technologies from Frankfurt am Main wants to be the first climate-neutral e-bike brand. The manufacturer relies in particular on recyclable materials when building its e-bikes.

The topic of sustainability also characterizes the new cooperation with IoT Venture: The scale-up is now equipping all Advanced Reco e-bikes with GPS trackers. The smart technology enables e-bikes to be located and recovered in the event of theft.

Greentech bike: Recyclable plastic frame

The production of the recyclable plastic frames of the Advanced Reco e-bikes saves around 68% CO2 emissions compared to conventional aluminum or carbon frames. Due to the special nature of what is known as composite granulate, the frame can be 100% recycled. “For us, sustainable mobility begins with production,” says Helge von Fugler, founder & CEO of Advanced. “We therefore have the frames produced exclusively in Germany.”

“Creating more sustainable mobility and promoting mobility change is also one of our most important goals,” says Mario Schmitz, Head of Business Development at IoT Venture. “We are proud of this partnership, which makes an important contribution to more sustainable mobility,” continues Mario Schmitz.

EBike meets IoT

Since 2018, IoT Venture has been offering its innovative solutions for OEM customers and also for the end customer market under its own trademark IT’S MY BIKE. Hundreds of thousands of e-bikes have already been equipped with the digital anti-theft solution. From now on, with Advanced, another premium brand will be added, which relies on equipping the e-bikes with the smart technology. The installation takes place directly from the factory. After installation, the tracking solution connects the e-bike to the internet.

Stolen bike can be located

Advanced sees itself as the first “pure player” with a 100% focus on electric bikes – built in Germany. By 2025, the company wants to be the first climate-neutral e-bike brand and is pursuing the vision of the circular economy. Circular design and outstanding technology should make this possible.