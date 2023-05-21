Bucchi: “An excellent game as an approach: the trademark defense of victory”

Coach Peter Bucchi thus comments the victory against Venice which is worth the passage of the round for the semi-final championship.

“The trademark was defense. An excellent game as an approach, for the will to win and for the intensity. The boys were good, generous and sacrificed themselves as always, I have to thank them. Even in attack we did well except for a few minutes against their defensive adjustments. We played a game of great depth and it wasn’t easy, against a Venice team that put us in trouble as usual but we responded every time despite Granger who played an extraordinary game, but the team tried and this is the most important”