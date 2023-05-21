Home » What happened to ‘Fosforito’, comedian of Happy Saturdays?
What happened to ‘Fosforito’, comedian of Happy Saturdays?

by admin
Credits:
Snail TV

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

John Jairo Londoño better known as ‘Fosforito’, one of the great comedians of Happy Saturdays who has been giving Colombians laughter.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Coming to share stages with great television figures such as El Flaco Agudelo and Mocho Sánchez.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

The comedian who began in comedy as a hobby little by little managed to win over the Colombian public.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Consolidating himself as an artist, over time he created ‘Ronjairo’, his star character, who is a man who likes to drink to excess.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Jairo Londoño has been part of the most beloved humor program in Colombian homes since 1985.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

The Colombian comedian has expressed on many occasions that for his life and his career what it means to be part of the program, “For me Sábados Felices is a dream come true.”

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Regarding his personal life, Jairo is a faithful follower of the ambassador team, with which he has shared the players and coaching staff.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Jairo is part of a project called ‘With Purpose’ where he offers his knowledge through workshops, conferences in order to train and sensitize those who want to learn how to manage stage fright.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Apart from happy Saturdays, the comedian also takes his routines and projects to the Colombian stages, stealing the laughs of his fans and those present at the show.

John Jairo Londoño - Phosphorite
Credits:
@fosforito_humor

Happy Saturdays

