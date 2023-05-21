POSCO E&C Hosts Bee Festival with Children…Purpose to Preserve Biodiversity

▲ On the 20th, POSCO E&C held the children’s honey bee festival at Songdo Central Park Terrace Garden in Incheon, conducting various experience programs such as honey bee experience training for future generations, making bee key rings, and face painting for biodiversity (photo courtesy of POSCO E&C)

POSCO E&C (formerly POSCO E&C) announced on the 21st that it held a children’s bee festival – ‘Happy Bee’s Day’ at Central Park in Songdo, Incheon on the 20th to mark World Bee Day. About 3,000 children and their families gathered for the event and it was a great success.

This event was organized by POSCO E&C, along with Konkuk University, Incheon Facilities Corporation, and Yeonsu-gu Volunteer Center, to recognize the seriousness of the honey bee population decline and to publicize the importance of enhancing the ecological sensitivity of future generations and preserving biodiversity.

Bees pollinate 71% of the world‘s top 100 crops, and their population is rapidly declining, with more than billions disappearing in Korea alone due to the effects of insects beneficial to human food and survival, climate change, and food shortages.

POSCO E&C has been promoting the urban beekeeping business (BEES NEEDS) for biodiversity conservation as one of the ‘Corporate Citizen’ representative projects since last year amid serious concerns about the natural ecosystem.

In particular, it has created urban apiaries, wild beehives in apartments, and bee gardens in Songdo Moonlight Park and Gwacheon National Science Museum in Incheon to produce natural honey and eco-friendly soap and to deliver messages about bee protection. In addition, it is leading the practice of ESG by conducting various urban beekeeping business activities, such as honey bee experience and biodiversity education for future generations.

This ‘Happy Bee’s Day’ event is one of these urban beekeeping projects, and this year, a bee experience program, colorful environmental performances, and a prize event were held.

Specifically, ‘bee experience education’ was conducted so that children could easily learn and understand honey bees and plants, △Bee garden clock making △Bee keyring making △Bee MbeeTI TEST △Bee board game, etc. to help children learn about biodiversity easily. Interest was added with various experience programs that can increase sensitivity. In addition, various performances such as environmental magic show and biodiversity quiz show that the whole family can enjoy together attracted attention.

▲ On the 20th, POSCO E&C held the children’s honey bee festival at Songdo Central Park Terrace Garden in Incheon, conducting various experience programs such as honey bee experience training for future generations, making bee key rings, and face painting for biodiversity (photo courtesy of POSCO E&C)

Yoo Da-eun, a first-year student at Yeonsong Elementary School in Incheon, said, “I didn’t know there were so many bees in the park in my neighborhood, but when I saw them up close, they seemed so cute and we became friends.” I hope it is,” he said, expressing his feelings about participating in the event.

“People cannot live where bees cannot live,” said a POSCO E&C official. I hope to participate,” he said.