Simon Bucher also swam silver in the 50m dolphin at the U23 European Championships in Dublin on Sunday. The 23-year-old Tyrolean triumphed on Friday with gold over the 100m distance in this discipline.

On the final day of the competition, Fukuoka, who finished seventh at the World Championships, only had to bow to the Greek Stergios-Marios Bilas by 0.14 seconds in 23.30 seconds. In Japan a good three weeks ago, Bucher set a new Austrian record of 23.05.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook