Russian tank fell from the cliff near Bahmut | Info

A video of a Russian tank that fell off a cliff during an alleged attempt to escape from a Ukrainian attack is circulating on social networks.

Source: Suchomimus/Youtube

A clip of the Russian appeared on social networks tenka T-90M who fell off a cliff when he allegedly tried to escape the Ukrainian attack. A reconnaissance drone of the Ukrainian army recorded a video showing a Russian tank retreating across a field to a cliff where it eventually crashed.

It is not known whether the crew members did not see the cliff, or whether it was a malfunction of the vehicle. The recording was allegedly made near Bahmut, near Kleščejevka.

The tank was soon destroyed by a kamikaze drone. The crew managed to escape just before the disaster.

Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, a Ukrainian FPV loitering munition from the 80th Air Assault Brigade destroys a Russian T-90M that drove off the side of an embankment.pic.twitter.com/5k3Lz994Ga — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical)August 11, 2023

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

