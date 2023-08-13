MAJOR Update at Tiana’s Palace Restaurant

We don’t know about you all, but we cannot wait for these two Disneyland additions.

Disneyland

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is coming to both Disneyland and Disney World (both are the former homes of Splash Mountain), but Tiana’s Palace has only been announced for Disneyland so far. During our Disneyland walk today, we noticed that major construction changes have happened to both sites!

We recently saw the sign go up over at Tiana’s Palace, but there have been more additions since then. One super exciting thing we noticed is that they are setting up outside of the restaurant! If you look in the background, you’ll see chairs and tables are also being placed outside.

Tiana’s Palace sign is up!

The new awning is still looking incredible, matching the colors of the restaurant. Some boxes are still being unpacked, but we’re seeing huge progress over here!

Over at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, something very large and vertical is in place and currently covered with wood — could it be the water tower? We’ll have to wait and see.

Could this be the water tower?

Major construction is also going on in multiple different sections of the ride. Long wooden planks reach up from the bottom of the ride towards the top.

What are those giant planks?

What’s really interesting to us is that construction progress looks different at Disneyland and Disney World. We know they’re at different stages of development, but we haven’t seen those large wooden planks around Disney World.

Another angle

