Bugatti has unveiled its new one-off Chiron Profilée, as precious and exclusive as a solitaire, which will be auctioned in Paris on February 1, 2023

A beautiful, precious and exclusive one-off like a solitaire: it is the Chiron Profilée, a unique specimen that Bugatti will auction in Paris on February 1, 2023. And with all the production slots of the Chiron already booked, the Profilée becomes the last chance that collectors will have to grab one of the most exclusive jewels, with this extraordinary W16, created by the Molsheim Atelier.

A diamond from the heart W16 — If it were the solitaire of a royal engagement, it would be a very pure ten carat. In this case, however, it is a diamond with a W16 heart: the new super exclusive Bugatti Chiron Profilée, considered by the Molsheim-based house to be a real automotive "solitary". The one-off of the Chiron range was born as a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport, unique in character, design and details. "We started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in autumn 2020, to accommodate customer requests for a less extreme car" – says the President of Bugatti Automobiles Christophe Piochon. The large fixed rear wing, a too pushed setup and the out of the ordinary performance aerodynamics of the Chiron Pur Sport scared a little, and the Molsheim company had thus proceeded to evolve the Chiron into a model that maintained its sporty character. but with greater elegance and softness; project subsequently shelved, until Bugatti decided to produce a unique example of the car. "La Profilée represents a unique piece in our history and a true collector's item – says the President of Bugatti Automobiles – and to give all devotees of the brand the opportunity to purchase this unique model, we have decided to collaborate with RM Sotheby's to put it up for auction".

Historical references — The new Bugatti Chiron Profilée maintains much of the purity of the Pur Sport in its character, although refined in its forms. At the front, the car has a bumper with modified air intakes and a larger grille, so as to improve cooling of the radiators, while at the rear, a special smaller spoiler makes its debut, inspired by Jean Bugatti’s first creations. And the name Profilée refers to the sinuous and elegant lines in the tail of the Type 46, created in the early 1930s by Jean Bugatti together with Joseph Walter. “With the customer’s wishes in mind, we incorporated an elegant fixed and sweeping tail that was optimized both aerodynamically and thermodynamically, whilst retaining the timeless and graceful shape of the original Chiron,” explains Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director of Bugatti Automobiles.

Exclusive design and interior — Everything is super exclusive in this new Bugatti one-off: the carbon fiber bodywork has a shade, developed for the car, Argent Atlantique, with the lower part of the composite material texture visible, in a Bleu Royal Carbon finish. The wheels of the Profilée were also developed ad hoc, in a special "Le Patron" finish, created to obtain a perfect match with the lower part of the bodywork. The polished aluminum elements echo the famous shape of Bugatti's horseshoe radiator grille and the interior, as with all Chirons, is finished by hand in the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim. But in this case, the car has been adopted for the finish in woven leather never seen before, applied to the dashboard, door panels and center console. Also exclusive are the comfort seats finished in Gris Rafale and Deep Blue leather, and characterized by a particular quilted motif.

1,500 horsepower engine — The mechanics of the Bugatti Chiron Profilée are practically the same as the Pur Sport, with some small updates. The 1,500-horsepower quad-turbo W16 was unchanged, but the gear ratios were shortened by 15% compared to the Chiron Sport. The fine-tuning of the chassis has led to a review of the set-up of the car, both in the corners and in terms of the springs, which are now 10% stiffer. In short, the car has become a sort of perfect fusion of the best features of the Pur Sport, with a more harmonious and elegant design; performance remains dizzying, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds, from 0 to 200 in 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 380 km/h. The Bugatti Chiron Profilée will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on 1 February, with a percentage of the proceeds going to charitable causes.