Home News Lego gifts for children living in poverty between Treviso and its hinterland
News

Lego gifts for children living in poverty between Treviso and its hinterland

by admin
Lego gifts for children living in poverty between Treviso and its hinterland

Beyond 200 Christmas gifts distributed to children who live in conditions of poverty and social fragility in the province of Treviso.

Lsolidarity initiativepromoted by the association Families 2000 thanks to the support of Heart4Children which is a partner of the Lego Group for the “Build to Give” project, has made it possible to deliver Lego toys to over two hundred children aged 5 and over who live in the municipalities of Treviso, Carbonera, Preganziol, Morgano, Silea and Scorzit is, bringing the magic of the holidays into realities that experience social difficulty and giving joy.

«Bring a special thought a small gesture on the occasion of Christmas to give a smile to the children who most need our attention and solidarity is the meaning of this initiative» comments Serafino Pitingaro, president of Famiglie 2000 «we are really happy to be able to build a playful Christmas together with them and think that even these families with our thoughts will be able to experience a moment of joy by discarding a small gift”.

Famiglie 2000 is a voluntary organization that has been carrying out activities in the field of training and awareness for thirty years on parenting issues, and more generally on the family as an active subject within the community. In addition, the association carries out projects to support new family poverty and carries out representation and participation in the Zone Plans and in the other social and health planning bodies in the area that provide for the presence of voluntary organizations.

You may also like

Domestic new crown drug reaches the top of...

Pd, Bonaccini: “Tandem with Picierno, he’s a fighter...

Create new achievements in the vivid practice of...

Child injured on the street in Ventimiglia: beaten...

From no vax protests to the army in...

Wuhan Art Museum (Qintai Pavilion) Opens 2022 Wuhan...

Camera confirms confidence in dl rave. Green light...

Meloni government, the “expenses” of the premier: 160...

Zhong Yuan: 3 members of the Politburo life...

New Year’s Eve, the big party is in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy