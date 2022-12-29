Beyond 200 Christmas gifts distributed to children who live in conditions of poverty and social fragility in the province of Treviso.

Lsolidarity initiativepromoted by the association Families 2000 thanks to the support of Heart4Children which is a partner of the Lego Group for the “Build to Give” project, has made it possible to deliver Lego toys to over two hundred children aged 5 and over who live in the municipalities of Treviso, Carbonera, Preganziol, Morgano, Silea and Scorzit is, bringing the magic of the holidays into realities that experience social difficulty and giving joy.

«Bring a special thought a small gesture on the occasion of Christmas to give a smile to the children who most need our attention and solidarity is the meaning of this initiative» comments Serafino Pitingaro, president of Famiglie 2000 «we are really happy to be able to build a playful Christmas together with them and think that even these families with our thoughts will be able to experience a moment of joy by discarding a small gift”.

Famiglie 2000 is a voluntary organization that has been carrying out activities in the field of training and awareness for thirty years on parenting issues, and more generally on the family as an active subject within the community. In addition, the association carries out projects to support new family poverty and carries out representation and participation in the Zone Plans and in the other social and health planning bodies in the area that provide for the presence of voluntary organizations.