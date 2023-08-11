Home » Bulgaria – Czech Republic 3:0, the female volleyball players lost again to the Bulgarian women in the general round at the European Championship
Bulgaria – Czech Republic 3:0, the female volleyball players lost again to the Bulgarian women in the general round at the European Championship

“Today, the home team outplayed us, they played very compactly, we were still under pressure. It was important to compete with such a strong team. They didn’t let us breathe, we were under constant pressure. I’m not satisfied with our block-defense performance,” he evaluated the last preparatory duel coach Jannis Athanasopulos for the association website.

He let all thirteen players play today, captain Michaela Mlejnková and all-rounder Gabriela Orvošová collected the most points, 13. “It’s hard for me to assess, we lost quite significantly in three matches. We have to learn from these matches, pull together and play as a team,” said the smasher Mlejnková.

At the European Championships, the Czechs will also face Greece, defending bronze medalist Turkey, Germany and Sweden in the group. In the second half of September, they still have Olympic qualification in China.

Preliminary volleyball women’s match in Sofia: Bulgaria – Czech Republic 3:0 (19, 15, 18), additional set 25:13 Czech line-up and points: Havelková 12, Pavlová 3, Orvošová 13, Mlejnková 13, Koulisiani 3, Valková 3, libera Digrinová/ Dostálová – Jedličková 1, Pelikánová, Brancuská, Hodanová 4, Bukovská. Coach: Athanasopoulos.

