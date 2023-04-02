Altach was able to give up the red lantern in the qualifying group and is now fourth, two points ahead of Ried and Hartberg. After the opening round of the qualifying group, the WSG slipped to second place behind Lustenau.

Schmidt, who succeeded Miroslav Klose, had to do without injured goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal and suspended Atdhe Nuhiu in his first game. Tino Casali moved into goal, and Lukas Gugganig and Johannes Tartarotti also played from the start. On the other side, the guests had to do without the injured Sandi Ogrinec. Tim Prica only sat on the bench, instead Alexander Ranacher and Johannes Naschberger started.

Altach wins at Schmid’s debut Klaus Schmidt has celebrated a successful coaching debut at Altach. Vorarlberg beat Tyrol 1-0 (0-0) in the qualifying group of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Opportunities in short supply

The home team had a good chance to score in the first minute of the game. Tartarotti failed at Ferdinand Oswald, Manuel Thurnwald missed the ball from a good position. It should be the last good chance for the Schmidt team in the first half. As a result, the Watteners had the scepter clearly in their hands.

The guests also found it difficult to create chances to score. Casali was able to defuse a header from Raffael Behounek (14′). A few minutes later, Zan Rogelj was ideally used by Thomas Sabitzer, but hesitated too long and also found his master in Casali (20′). So it went into the break with a zero number.

Redemption by Bishop

After the change of sides it was Tartarotti again who – this time with a long shot – found the first opportunity, but just missed the goal (51′). The home team was now much more active and increasingly took control of the game. Thurnwald first had the great opportunity to take the lead with a header on the crossbar (56′). It was Altach’s ninth goal from aluminum this season.

Shortly thereafter, the hosts actually scored the opening goal: After a rehearsed corner kick, two Altachers jumped over the ball and Bischof scored his third goal of the season to take the lead. Substitute Marco Lazetic had the chance to make the decision, but in the end he shot well over it (78′). On the Watten side, Rogelj (79′) and Justin Forst (87′) had the best chance of equalizing.

Comments on the game:

Klaus Schmidt (Altach coach): “In the end, we didn’t start the game well. We switched after half an hour. It decided a set piece yesterday, it decided another one today. Little things make the difference. We were lucky today that the shot went in. Everyone left their hearts in place today. If you start with a threesome, you’re right in the middle.”

Thomas Silberberger (WSG trainer): “In the first half we played a great game, except for the first minute. You have to be in the lead there. But we are so harmless in the last third. Then we sharpened them. Now Altach is back. We wanted to take a point, that was more than possible.”

Admiral Bundesliga, qualifying group, 23rd round

Saturday:

Altach – WSG Tyrol 1: 0 (0: 0)

Cashpoint-Arena, 3.412, SR Jäger

Goal: 1: 0 (59th) Bishop

Altach: Casali – Strauss, L. Gugganig, Edokpolor – Thurnwald (84./Abdijanovic), Aigner (84./Haudum), Jäger, Herald – Tartarotti (63./Bähre) – Bishop (74./Lazetic), Bukta (46. /Jurcec)

WSG: F. Oswald – Ranacher (82./Üstundag), Bacher, Behounek, Schulz – Sulzbacher, Naschberger (60./Prica), Müller, Ertlthaler (82./Rinaldi) – Rogelj, Sabitzer (71./Forst)

Yellow cards: Strauss or Üstundag

The best: Casali, Tartarotti, Thurnwald or Behounek, Sulzbacher