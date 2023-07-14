Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars to Leverkusen

As of: 07/14/2023 6:20 p.m

The announced upheaval is slowly taking shape at Bayer Leverkusen. The factory club sets the course with prominent additions to attack.

Sports director Simon Rolfes announced it several times in the past season: the upheaval. “There will be changes in all parts of the team,” the 41-year-old said at the end of May at the “Spobis Conference”. “There will be a change. It is important that there is one. We need new impetus, new competition.”

Unusual signings

At least on the side of the newcomers, the club has already followed the words of the managing director with deeds and in a way that is atypical for Leverkusen. In the past few decades, the club has been mainly responsible for the commitment and development of young, talented players from Germany and Known abroad, the previous transfers go in a different direction.

With Alejandro Grimaldo (27), Granit Xhaka (30) and Jonas Hofmann (31), Leverkusen have brought in players who are in the best footballing age, are national players and have already played at the highest level. The Spaniard Grimaldo came on a free transfer from Portuguese champions Benfica, Granit Xhaka from English runners-up FC Arsenal and Jonas Hofmann was, somewhat surprisingly, signed by Bundesliga competitor Borussia Mönchengladbach with an opt-out clause. All three were top performers at their clubs.

Xabi Alonso as a crucial factor for Xhaka

It is surprising at first glance that these players join Leverkusen, who just saved themselves in the Europa League last season. But Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso were able to present the players with a convincing plan.

Granit Xhaka’s Tricot for FC Arsenal.

In particular, the Spanish coach, who took over the team from a relegation zone last season and ultimately led it to Europe, is held in high esteem by the newcomers. “We still know each other as opponents, that was almost the first topic,” said Swiss international Xhaka on Friday during his first media round as a Leverkusen player. “I like how he wants to play, his ideas, his philosophy – so it was a quick decision for me.”

Alonso is “a role model for every player, a great, great personality,” said Xhaka. “Unfortunately he used to tear us apart with Bayern, but having him on the phone now was something special.”

Grimaldo only wanted to be coached by Alonso

The Leverkusen coach was also decisive for the acceptance of the courted left-back Grimaldo. “In fact, there were several offers on the table, from different countries,” the Spain international explained in an interview with Flashscore. “But in the end Xabi Alonso was the most important factor that made the difference for Leverkusen. I wanted to be coached by him, to become an important part of this club.”

With these newcomers, Bayer not only brings international experience and class on board, but also the opportunity, maybe even the obligation, to attack up front. “I’m someone who thinks big,” says midfield strategist Xhaka, setting the course straight away after his first training sessions: “This team belongs at the top.”