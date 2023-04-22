Home » Bundesliga: Bochum goes down 1:5 against Wolfsburg
Sports

Bundesliga: Bochum goes down 1:5 against Wolfsburg

by admin
Bundesliga: Bochum goes down 1:5 against Wolfsburg

Dhe VfL Bochum suffered a severe setback in the relegation battle. The Revierclub deservedly lost 5-1 (3-0) to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Bochum is only two points ahead of the relegation rank and still has to worry about staying in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, can have greater hopes of a place in the European Cup with 43 points.

Mattias Svanberg (10th/56th minute), Jakub Kaminski (21st), Patrick Wimmer (33rd) and Luca Waldschmidt (77th) scored the goals for the brilliant Lower Saxony. Unlike Wolfsburg, the hosts were harmless in attack in front of 24,834 spectators in the Ruhr Stadium and did not get into the duels at the back as usual. Substitute Moritz Broschinski only managed the consolation goal (68th).

“The fans always have a good feeling when we still played a good game,” said Bochum’s Simon Zoller afterwards on Sky: “We conceded brutal goals, they took advantage of every mistake. That’s why it was more than deserved that we lost.”

Bochum’s coach Thomas Letsch once again emphasized the importance of the game in a Sky interview before the game: A win would have been a small liberation. His team also went into the game with great commitment, had the first chance through Simon Zoller, but then suffered an early setback. Wolfsburg’s Wimmer crossed from the right into the middle, where Svanberg escaped the Bochum defense and headed the ball over the goal line from close range.

You may also like

Goal of the Month March 2023: Dompé’s free-kick...

Giovanni Habel-Küffner (Stade Français): “Not our best victory...

Hertha BSC lost 4-2 to Werder Bremen in...

Michael Schumacher: Magazine editor sacked over AI-generated ‘interview’...

Ice hockey: National team loses despite strong storm...

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: ‘It...

La Liga-Asensio passes Militao with a header and...

Bundesliga: Cologne’s Hector announces the end of his...

Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer reclaims world title against...

No Embiid, sì party: Philadelphia elimina Brooklyn

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy