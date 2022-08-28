Original title: Bundesliga comprehensive: Bayern draw with Borussia Berlin to rise to second

Xinhua| Gladbach draws. Union Berlin beat Schalke 04 6:1 away, ranking second in the standings.

Facing Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern showed full firepower on the field, shooting more than 30 times, and all of them were quite threatening, but Borussia goalkeeper Sommer was like a god, and repeatedly saved danger. In the 43rd minute, Bayern defender Yu Pamecano made a mistake. Borussia forward Tuam took the ball and made a big-footed clearance from the backcourt. He took the ball and advanced quickly, facing goalkeeper Neuer and scored.

In the second half, Bayern tried their best, but it was difficult to break the gate guarded by Sommer. It wasn’t until the 83rd minute of the game when Sane hit the ball with a pass that Bayern equalized the score.

Union Berlin challenged Schalke 04 away and took a 3-1 lead in the first half. Newcomer Union Berlin’s Tosby headed in a sixth-minute corner. In the 31st minute, Schalke 04 used a penalty kick to tie the score. Only 5 minutes later, Becker of Union Berlin pushed a shot from within the arc of the penalty area, and the ball hit the defender’s leg and changed the line before entering the net. In stoppage time in the first half, Hubler scored a long-range shot from 25 meters away, extending the lead.

In the second half, Becker made another victory, and Michelle, who came off the bench, scored twice, and finally Union Berlin won 6:1. Union Berlin currently has 3 wins and 1 draw, remains unbeaten, and the points catch up with Bayern, ranking second. In the next round of the league, Union Berlin will face Bayern at home.

The Champions League teams Leipzig and Leverkusen both ushered in their first league victory of the season in this round. Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 2:0, and Leverkusen defeated Mainz 3:0. 10th and 11th in the league standings.

On the same day, Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 away with Modeste’s header. Hoffenheim beat Augsburg 1-0 at home to win three straight. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: