Bundesliga: Freiburg celebrates two anniversaries in Bremen

Werder Bremen continues their negative series in the Bundesliga and remains without a win for the sixth game in a row. It looks good against Freiburg at first. But then the guests hit back and celebrate two milestones.

Dthanks to the goals number 1000 and 1001 in its Bundesliga history, SC Freiburg is still within reach of the Champions League. With the 2-1 (0-0) win at SV Werder Bremen on Sunday, the people of Breisgau not only ended their short winless streak of three games, but also celebrated their 250th victory in the German football league. Roland Sallai (67th) scored the 1000th Bundesliga goal for Freiburg. Lucas Höler (71st) scored the winning goal for the guests a little later, who are fifth and one point behind the places in the premier class.

The Bremen team took the lead immediately after the break through Maximilian Phillipp, a replacement by the Füllkrug. The promoted team has now been waiting for success for six games and has not yet got rid of all relegation worries.

Werder coach Ole Werner had brought in Philipp for Niclas Füllkrug, who was injured in the calf. For the 29-year-old, after eight substitutions, it was his debut in the Bremen jersey – against his former club. The loan from VfL Wolfsburg also had the first chance. His shot in the second minute was blocked at the last moment. Otherwise, Bremen’s game passed Philipp for a long time.

Emotional scenes when Petersen was substituted on

Both teams played disciplined and neutralized each other in the first half. Freiburg had slightly more possession, but Werder seemed more determined on offense. Marvin Ducksch in particular tried to tear gaps in the overall safe Freiburg defense. Even without his congenial Sturm partner, Füllkrug, he was Bremen’s most conspicuous player for a long time.

Only after the change did the game pick up speed. Werder used the first chance to counterattack via the strong Leonardo Bittencourt, who passed to Philipp. The pitcher replacement completed successfully. After falling behind, Freiburg became more offensive and managed to turn the game around through the very good Sallai and Höler.

Things got emotional again briefly when Freiburg’s Nils Petersen was substituted on to applause by the Bremen fans. The 34-year-old played in Bremen from 2012 to 2014 and announced his retirement at the end of the season.