Home » The Island of the Famous, the arrival at Playa Palapa of Cristina Scuccia
World

The Island of the Famous, the arrival at Playa Palapa of Cristina Scuccia

by admin
The Island of the Famous, the arrival at Playa Palapa of Cristina Scuccia

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Ready to start this new adventure on the Isola dei Famosi is Cristina Scuccia, the former nun is ready to jump off the helicopter. “The experience of the island will allow me to make myself known in a new guise, to discover my fragility. Who knows what…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «L’Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia’s arrival at Playa Palapa appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Usa, Fbi: "Maybe we found the body of Gabby Petito, the missing blogger"

You may also like

Duško Ivanovic yells at the players | Sports

Ilary Blasi throws a dig at her ex-husband

Illness in the theater for the actor Toni...

Has Luka Jović been written off by Fiorentina...

Schedule Serbian Open second day | Sport

The Italian government lifted its ban on arms...

Sudan, EU ambassador attacked in his residence. Battle...

100 days of appeasement. Pots and ladles on...

Scientists confirm that 2024 will be the hottest...

Starship, Musk’s super rocket stopped by a faulty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy